Two grants will see some new additions added to Moir Park in Cranbrook.
The Rotary Club of Cranbrook and Western Financial Group have partnered to give two $5,000 grants.
One is for the installation of a rock classroom, while the other grant is for indigenous signage.
“It’s a classroom that’s formed out of rock formations that they’ve set up there and there is going to be some Ktunaxa information signage around the park,” said Mayor Wayne Price.
“I think it’s another example of these types of groups making a really positive difference in our community.”
The rock formation is already up and the signage will be installed soon.