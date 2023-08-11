Two grants will see some new additions added to Moir Park in Cranbrook.

The Rotary Club of Cranbrook and Western Financial Group have partnered to give two $5,000 grants.

One is for the installation of a rock classroom, while the other grant is for indigenous signage.

“It’s a classroom that’s formed out of rock formations that they’ve set up there and there is going to be some Ktunaxa information signage around the park,” said Mayor Wayne Price.

- Advertisement -

“I think it’s another example of these types of groups making a really positive difference in our community.”

The rock formation is already up and the signage will be installed soon.