The City of Cranbrook and BC Transit are offering free transit during the Rock the Kootenays festival.

All transit in town will be free from Aug. 11-13 including handyDART services.

Two free shuttles will also be available after each night of the festival starting at 10 p.m. and running until 11 p.m.

BC Transit officials said the first shuttle will take people from the Western Financial Place to the Tamarack Centre and the Walmart Plaza.

The other shuttle will take customers on a loop around the Southside of Cranbrook.