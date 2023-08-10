Kimberley’s Aquatic Centre will be closed for almost a month for the first part of some major upgrade and maintenance work.

The facility will be closed from Sept 4 to Oct 3 while crews install new boilers, heat exchangers, and pool filtration.

City officials said the upgrades, worth $748,515, will address ongoing maintenance and equipment challenges over the last three years.

The project will happen in two phases, with the first to go ahead from Sept to Oct and the second scheduled to begin in January.

- Advertisement -

Officials said the separate month-long closures will limit disruption to the Aquatic Centre’s operations.

“By installing state-of-the-art boilers, efficient heat exchangers, and a modern pool filtration system, we are confident that the Kimberley Aquatic Centre will emerge as a more reliable, energy-efficient, and enjoyable venue for the community,” said Nicole Halasz, Manager of Parks and Facilities.

Administrative staff will still be available during the closure to help register for upcoming programming set for Oct to Dec.

“To explore the upcoming programming opportunities, kindly refer to the October-December programming calendar available on the city’s website or contact the Aquatic Centre’s staff,” said city officials.

More: Kimberley Aquatic Centre website