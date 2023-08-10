Elk Valley RCMP arrested an Alberta man in a stolen truck after using spike belts to slow him down.

Police officials said they received a call on Wednesday about a pickup truck that was believed to have been stolen out of Alberta.

It was spotted in the area while travelling along Highway 3.

RCMP officials said the vehicle’s driver had a chance encounter with an off-duty officer, who then reported the suspect’s location to on-shift members.

- Advertisement -

“The vehicle was subsequently located at a Fernie restaurant, where a spike belt was successfully deployed,” said RCMP. “The vehicle attempted to flee the area and proceeded west on Highway 3.”

Police officials said members opted not to pursue the vehicle, as it would present a risk to the public.

“However, members knew that the front tires of the stolen truck were deflated, and were able to re-acquire the vehicle in the area of Vanlerberg Road,” said RCMP officials.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody by Elk Valley RCMP and RCMP Police Dog Services.

The Alberta man faces charges of possession of stolen property and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

“The Elk Valley RCMP want to thank the public who called in to provide updates on the suspect vehicle while the event was unfolding,” said RCMP officials.