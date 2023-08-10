Some precipitation in our region has helped crews fight our local fires.

Horsethief Creek Fire

This fire was last mapped at 3,904.9 hectares.

“Crews are focusing on indirect attack on the northwest of the fire and are heavily attacking any spot fires past guards using ground personnel and aerial resources,” said BC Wildfire Service officials.

Crews will be focusing on maintaining containment lines on the east of the fire.

The fire is believed to have been sparked by lightning and was discovered on July 24.

Yearling Creek Fire

The Yearling Creek blaze is an estimated 2,876 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service is reminding residents that the airspace over the fire is off-limits.

On Aug. 2, a personal drone was seen within the restricted airspace of the Yearling Creek wildfire in dangerous proximity to crews.

Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts, including the flying of drones could be hit with up to a year in jail or a $100,000 fine.

Crews are mopping up 50’ in from the established guard and extending a sprinkler line in the Cochrane drainage.

Lladnar Creek Fire

The Lladnar Creek blaze has been remapped and is now around 945

Fire behaviour has significantly decreased since rain fell on the region.

Hand guards and equipment guards are being established on the southern flank, from Lladnar Creek to the transmission lines, for future planned ignitions.

All evacuation alerts remain in place.

Other regional wildfires

The Mia Creek wildfire northeast of Canal Flats has grown to 2,783 hectares as of Monday. The fire was sparked by a lightning strike on July 24. An area restriction around the fire has been put in place.

The Kamma Creek wildfire west of Moyie Lake is burning across 658 hectares of forest. The fire was first spotted on July 20 and is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike. An area restriction has been put in place around the fire.

The Lum Creek wildfire is believed to be 494 hectares and was spotted northeast of Fort Steele. It was also reported on July 30 and is believed to be caused by lightning.

The St. Mary River fire remains at 4,640 Hectares and has been downgraded to being held.

There are a plethora of other fires in our region. All up-to-date fire information can be found on the BC Wildfire Service map.