A fatal collision on Highway 1 has the BC Highway Patrol investigating.

Police said a Kia Rio and Ford Fusion crashed on Aug. 5 at around 1 p.m.

The initial investigation found the westbound Kia crossed the centre line and struck the Ford.

The Kia’s passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Two occupants f the Ford Fusion sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed in both directions for the investigation.

BC Highway Patrol officials said the investigation is still in the early stages and all avenues of investigation are being considered.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage is asked to contact the Golden BC Highway Patrol at 250-344-2221.