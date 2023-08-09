Several conservation projects in the Kootenay region will split more than $1.2 million from the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.

One of the projects aims to enhance elk’s winter range in the Upper Kicking Horse Canyon.

Officials with the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation (HCTF) said work is in its second year and led by the Golden District Rod and Gun Club.

It involves the enhancement of 112 hectares of ungulate habitat, including species such as Rocky Mountain Elk, Mule Deer, and White-tailed Deer.

- Advertisement -

“Enhancement work will involve the thinning of immature forest to promote forage growth, allow for ease of elk movement, increase elk predator detection and improve forest structure for snow interception,” said project lead Brian Gustafson. “The main goal is to increase the amount of usable habitat for elk in this important area on the landscape.”

The project will receive $63,580 in co-funding from the HCTF and the Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC).

“HCTF has some of the best expertise in wildlife biology and habitat management. That’s why FESBC is so pleased to collaborate with HCTF. Together we have improved wildlife habitat on numerous successful projects all around British Columbia,” said FESBC executive director Steve Kozuki. “We will continue to endeavour to assist wildlife to thrive and flourish for generations to come.”

The HCTF is funding several other projects in the Kootenays including:

$13,200 to inform policy and create guidelines for recreation and industrial activities near wolverine denning areas (with FESBC funding).

$130,000 for a River Guardian program to maintain or improve angling conditions and native sportfish populations in eight Kootenay region watersheds.

$95,940 to enhance critical habitat for deer and elk within the Galton Range by removing dense stands of conifers and reducing invasive species (with FESBC funding).

$33,184 to restore two wetlands in the ʔakaⱡan̓qu (Peckham’s) area, that have been severely impacted by resource users and will improve habitat for elk, deer and waterfowl.

These projects are part of over $8 million in funding for 167 fish and wildlife conservation projects across the province.