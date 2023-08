A section of Fernie’s 9th Avenue will be closed on Thursday evening for repair work.

City officials said crews will have the area closed off between Tim Hortons and McDonald’s from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. to limit disruption.

The stormwater system repairs will impact traffic to businesses in Ghostrider Crossing.

You can take a detour from 15th Street, to 6th Avenue and along 19th Street to access businesses in the meantime.

Drivers are asked to obey all posted signs and on-site crew.