Remapping of the three largest fires in the Columbia Valley has shown that they have grown significantly.

The Yearling Creek fire was marked as 1,749 hectares but is now an estimated 2,876 hectares.

“Crews are establishing containment on an existing guard with a 10-foot mop up, establishing a sprinkler line along Cochrane road near the Heartbreak Creek intersection and 10-foot mop up 300m into the Cochrane drainage,” said BC Wildfire Service officials.

The Horsethief Creek blaze has also grown substantially. The fire was 1,975 hectares and is now 3,904.

The Mia Creek fire hasn’t grown as much but it is now 2,783 hectares. It was previously mapped at 2,301 hectares.