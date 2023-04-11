The Regional District of East Kootenay is stressing caution as steady rain and rising freezing levels could be dangerous along local creeks and tributaries.

A high streamflow advisory is in effect across the East Kootenay.

The RDEK’s flood response unit is monitoring conditions at Mine Creek in Hosmer.

A self-fill sandbag station is being set up at the Hosmer Community Hall. The RDEK hopes to have it ready by tomorrow.

- Advertisement -

“Given the current conditions, we are encouraging anyone who lives in an area prone to seasonal flooding to take steps to protect their properties,” said communications manager Loree Duczek.

“Although we have not yet entered our spring freshet, the current combination of rain and warming temperatures will lead to an elevated potential for flooding over the coming days.”