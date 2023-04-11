The Columbia Valley RCMP says no threats were made toward local schools after a hold and secure was initiated.

All schools in Invermere and Windermere took part in the hold and secure after they received information regarding a student mentioning on social media that they had access to weapons.

A hold and secure is similar to a lockdown. Lockdowns are for emergencies on school grounds while hold and secures are for threats in the general vicinity of a school but not on the property.

Police located the student and confirmed no threats were made toward the schools or any students.

They also confirmed the student didn’t have any weapons.