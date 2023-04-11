Waterways in the East Kootenay will likely have higher water levels and faster flow with runoff from recent rainfall and melting snow.

B.C.’s River Forecast Centre said the region is under a high streamflow advisory thanks in part to a frontal system dumping 30 to 50 millimetres of rain to the southern Interior.

Additionally, freezing levels are expected to rise 2,000 to 2,500 metres.

Officials said river flows are currently below normal as the freshet snow melt has yet to begin, but the moderate to heavy rainfall may cause a sudden rise in creeks and rivers.

“Smaller, low elevation creeks with remaining snowpack are most at risk,” said River Forecast Centre officials. “These rain-on-snow events have a high amount of uncertainty based on rainfall totals, ripeness of the snowpack to melt and the fluctuation of the freezing level.”

The advisory is in place for the East and West Kootenay, Boundary area, and the Okanagan and Similkameen areas.

A high streamflow advisory is issued when river levels are expected to rise quickly, but no major flooding is predicted.

That said, there may be some minor floods in low-lying areas.