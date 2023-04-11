Cranbrook residents may start seeing discoloured water coming out of their pipes, as the city’s public works began their annual water flushing operations on Tuesday.

City officials said workers started at the pressure-reducing station on 14th Avenue South and will then move along to the north trunk main line above the Mount Royal area.

Residents around 14th Street South and 22nd Avenue South may notice lower water pressure for a little while, followed by some dirty water.

City officials said properties along 14th Avenue South from 17th Street South to 23rd Street South may also be impacted.

- Advertisement -

“Residents and businesses may notice cloudy water for a brief time after the flushing is done. It is important to know that this discolouration is not a public health concern,” said city officials. “If you find your water is cloudy, please simply run your cold-water tap until the water runs clear.”

Cranbrook staff said the water main flushing program is important to address many issues within the potable water distribution system.

This annual project typically runs until the end of June of each year.

The city explained what uni-directional flushing work involves.

“Through a series of planned valve openings and closures, our crew can move water in a single direction at high velocities. This high-velocity scouring of the water main removes sediment, scale, and biofilm, which improves water quality and lowers chlorine demand,” said city officials.