The Kimberley Dynamiters are the 2022-23 Teck Cup Champions after a close overtime win against the Princeton Posse in overtime last night.

The final score was 3-2. Jayden Kostiuk, Campbell Mclean and Justin Sommer scored for the Nitros, while Jonathan Ward and Brayden Bablitz scored for the Posse.

Head coach Derek Stuart says it feels good to see the players win.

“It’s a pretty great feeling to see the boys get out there and celebrate and see how happy they were,” he said.

“It brings a lot of gratification to the coaches. The guys are extremely excited right now.”

Defenceman Cam Reid was named the playoff MVP.

Stuart says the award was well deserved.

“I think he cranked it up to another level in the final series,” he added.

“He was a huge factor in all four of our wins and even some of the games we weren’t able to win. I’ve lost count of the people who have asked me how come he’s in this league and not in Junior A. He’s definitely the best player in the KIJHL.”

The Princeton Posse put up a good fight taking the series to Game 7. A series made more difficult by the passing of the Posse’s assistant coach.

Morton Johnston died in a motor vehicle accident on Mar. 26.

MORE: KIJHL mourning death of Princeton Posse assistant coach (Mar. 27, 2023)

“It was very admirable of them, how they were able to rally after that tragedy. I thought Game 1, even though we lost, in a way was sort of a fitting result and fitting night for that town,” said Stuart.

“A very hard team to play, well coached and an outstanding goaltender. It sucks someone has to lose because I don’t think they deserved to lose, but a very formidable opponent.”