Glencore offers $8.2 billion US in Teck takeover bid

By Greg Nesteroff
Teck's Greenhills Coal mine in the Elk Valley. (Supplied by Alec Underwood)

Glencore has sweetened its bid to take over Teck.

The Swiss-based company is now offering to buy Teck shareholders out of their coal assets for $8.2 billion US ($11 billion Cdn). They would also receive 24 per cent of a new metals company.

“We remain enthusiastic about the merits and prospects of [the offer] and expect a significant proportion of Teck shareholders to share our view,” Glencore wrote in a letter to the Teck board.

They added that they are prepared to offer a combination of cash and shares to Teck shareholders. The previous offer involved only shares. The overall proposal is still worth about $23 billion.

Earlier this month the Teck board unanimously rejected Glencore’s offer and said they would stick to their original plan to spin their Elk Valley coal operation into a separate company from their metals division.

On Monday Teck “reaffirmed” its rationale for the split as “the optimal pathway to maximize shareholder value with the greatest certainty.”

