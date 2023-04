Police in Cranbrook are searching for a white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 stolen from the 700 block of Industrial Road 3 overnight.

It’s a quad cab, long box dually with a homemade aluminum sled deck in the back.

It has B.C. plates ST5839.

If you see it you’re asked to contact the Cranbrook detachment at 250-489-3471.