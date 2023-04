Police in Cranbrook are looking for the public’s help in finding Roland Lionel Gamache.

According to police, he was last seen on April 7 at around 2 p.m. He was driving a black 2020 Hyundai Tucson with B.C. license plate LD760D.

He is described as 51 years old, six foot two, 201 lbs, short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

“We are concerned for the well being of Roland. Anyone who sees Roland Gamache is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471,” said Constable Katie Forgeron.