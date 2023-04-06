Radium Hot Springs has opened the process to develop a Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan.

Officials with the Village said the plan is meant to identify the hazards and look for strategies to better protect the community against wildfires.

A survey is available until April 30 for residents to provide their insights.

“The work is being completed by a registered professional forester with Nupqu Resource LP. This brief survey will help to inform the CWRP,” said Village officials.

Funding for the project comes from the Union of BC Municipalities.

More: Village of Radium Hot Springs survey