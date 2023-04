Crews have started the first steps towards building a new skatepark in Fernie.

City of Fernie officials said the contractor will be removing three trees near the park on Thursday.

This is meant to prepare a new entrance and landscaping for the Skatepark Redevelopment Project.

Staff notes that the trees had to be taken down before migratory birds begin their nesting period, which starts in mid-to-late April.

Construction on the new space is expected to begin in May.