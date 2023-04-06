The Columbia Basin Trust has launched its public feedback sessions, giving residents the chance to steer the organization’s future.

CBT President and CEO Johnny Strilaeff said the opening week has been met with positive reception at their events in Invermere, Kimberley and Canal Flats.

“We have been absolutely delighted by the resident turnout. The conversations have been really inspiring,” said Strilaeff. “A really strong theme has been a sense of optimism – a sense of coming back together again and talking a bit about the future. It’s been a really positive start to the process.”

The months-long process gives residents a chance to have their say and provide input on what they feel CBT should focus its grant programs on.

- Advertisement -

“It really is a wonderful opportunity for all residents to share their thoughts on how they would like to see their community change or adapt over the last five, 10 or 15 years,” said Strilaeff.

Strilaeff said the open houses and public engagement sessions in various communities will culminate in three symposia in late May, continuing into June.

“Our keynote speaker for the three events in Cranbrook, Trail and Golden is none other than Rick Mercer, who has spent much of his professional career talking to Canadians from coast to coast,” said Strilaeff. “He’s going to be bringing a message that is very much aligned with work the Trust is doing. That is really talking to people where they are about what’s most important to them.”

You can find the in-person and online events schedule through the link below.

More: CBT Our Future schedule