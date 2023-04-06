The Cranbrook Bucks Are down 3-1 in their series against the Wenatchee Wild after losing both away games.

Parker Murray of the Wild was doing everything for his team to get the two wins.

In the first game in Wenatchee, Murray put up a hat-trick, helping the Wild win 5-4 in overtime.

Nick Peluso, Bryce Sookro, Kellan Hjartarson and Donovan Frias scored for the Bucks.

In the next game Murray scored every Wild goal, four in total.

Sookro and Noah Quinn were the scorers for the Bucks.

The Bucks are now headed home to try to get the series within spitting distance.

Game 5 is on Friday, with puck drop at 7 p.m.