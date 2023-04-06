The Kootenays still have the lowest unemployment rate in B.C.

According to Statistics Canada, there were 82,000 people and 2,700 people looking for work last month out of a population of 141,500 for a jobless rate of 3.2 per cent.

In March 2022, there were 77,800 working and 4,000 job hunting out of a population of 140,300 for a rate of 4.9 per cent.

The provincial rate last month was 4.9 per cent, compared to 5.2 per cent at the same time last year.

The national rate was unchanged at five per cent, despite a gain of 35,000 jobs in March.

StatsCan says more people were employed in transportation and warehousing; business, building and other support services; as well as finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing.

However, employment declined in construction and natural resources.

Fewer women ages 55 to 64 were working, but overall employment was unchanged among women and rose among men.

The number of employees in the private sector grew but there wasn’t much change in public sector employment or the number of self-employed workers.