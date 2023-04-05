RCMP is looking into a pair of suspicious fires involving stumps being set alight in Canal Flats.

The Village of Canal Flats said the local fire rescue service was called in at 1:30 p.m. on Monday about the fire north of Tamarack Street and Martin Morigeau School.

Investigators believe an accelerant was used to spark the flames.

At the same time the following day, public works got a call about another stump on fire, about 45 metres away from the first.

“We are asking residents to be aware of the hazards and report fires or suspicious individuals to 911,” said Canal Flats officials. “This will ensure the appropriate actions are taken. The Village has been in contact with the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) and RCMP. BCWS is taking this very seriously given the dry area and is assessing the need for a forensic investigator.”