The City of Fernie will be expanding its curbside recycling service this summer.

City officials said this will bring Fernie in line with many other BC communities that are working to reduce the amount of garbage sent to the landfill.

Collection on the new program starts on July 6 for Area 1 residents and July 13 for those in Area 2 and will continue every other week, just as before.

The expanded service means that Fernie will be working with RecycleBC to accept more items in your bin.

“As of the end of June (June 23rd for area 1 and June 30 for area 2), you can start putting the additional items in your blue carts. You will now be able to put gable top containers for items like milk or molasses, frozen dessert boxes, paper cups for hot or cold beverages, and their lids, tin foil and tetra packs for soups or broths in your cart,” said city officials.

“It’s important for residents to note that grocery bags will no longer be accepted in your cart after the transition. They can still be recycled at the Fernie Transfer Station.”

You can find out what can and can’t be recycled through the link below.

More: Waste & Recycling Collection (City of Fernie)