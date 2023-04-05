The Porthill/Rykerts border crossing, south of Creston, will be open longer each day for the next four months.

The port of entry (POE) is one of four that will have extra hours, which will continue for 120 days after it began on April 1.

“For several years, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has documented a reduction in privately-owned vehicle and pedestrian traffic at some POEs along its northern border with some ports having permanently reduced operational hours prior to 2019,” said U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

“As part of CBP’s obligation to use its resources responsibly and most efficiently, continual evaluations of workload, staffing, operating costs, and traffic volumes were performed to align operating hours that reflect traffic patterns and place employees where they can be most useful.”

The Maida point of entry in Manitoba and Northgate and Sherwood border crossings in Saskatchewan will also have their hours extended.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said the move will add two hours to the end of the current schedule at all locations.

This means the Porthill crossing will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the other three locations will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Currently, traffic volumes in North Dakota and Idaho remain approximately 39% below their 2019 levels,” said CBP. “At the conclusion of the temporary expansion of hours, CBP will conduct an analysis on traffic flow including an hourly breakdown, overall volume, and types of conveyances that crossed the border. CBP will also identify potential alternate POEs, review community impacts, and consider similar expanded hours at these locations.”