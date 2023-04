A forward and defenceman with the Kimberley Dynamiters are KIJHL stars of the week.

Campbell McLean was the top forward of the week for putting up two goals and two assists in the first two games of the Teck Cup Finals.

Defenceman Cam Reid had five assists in the first two games.

He is second among defensive scoring in the playoffs.

The Dynamiters are at home for Game four tonight. They lead the series 2-1.