Just over $2-million from the Columbia Basin Trust will be split among 17 different projects aimed at bolstering local green energy initiatives.

“Through these projects, communities are switching to renewable sources of energy, becoming more energy efficient by better-insulating buildings, and driving electric vehicles instead of burning fossil fuel,” said Ulli Mueller Delivery of Benefits Senior Manager. “We are pleased to help communities take action on climate change.”

A few examples of projects set to receive funding can be found below.

Village of Canal Flats – $239,250

CBT officials said the village is getting money to buy an electric vehicle, install solar panels on the Canal Flats Daycare and complete energy efficiency upgrades to the community hall.

This will include improvements to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

“These activities will significantly reduce operating costs, enhance our spaces for community members and showcase immediate impact based on our recently developed climate action strategy,” said Richard Wayken, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Technology Officer. “This clearly demonstrates our Mayor and Council’s commitment to technology solutions. Canal Flats is utilizing technologically advanced systems to achieve an environmentally friendly living environment. Even children in the daycare will have the opportunity to learn about being environmentally conscious.”

Village of New Denver – $20,700

The Trust is giving out a grant to New Denver, which will use the money to complete energy-efficiency upgrades at Bosun Hall, including the installation of heat pumps.

“This project will improve energy efficiency and conservation and reduce our carbon footprint, helping us meet our climate action goals,” said Lisa Scott, Chief Administrative Officer. “It will reduce costs and diversify the potential use of the facility by improving the user experience during hotter and colder seasons. It will even enable us to offer ‘cooling stations’ during prolonged extreme heat events.”

You can see a full list of the projects and their funding amounts below.

More: Basin Charge Up 2023 (CBT)