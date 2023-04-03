The Cranbrook Bucks’ leading scorer says his teammates were the reason for his success this season.

“A lot of it goes to my linemates,” said Noah Quinn.

“They helped me out quite a bit and found we just started to click the last month or so of the season.”

Quinn tallied 21 goals and 28 assists for 49 points.

This included an overtime winner in the last game of the season.

“It was pretty exciting. I just went to the net and got a nice pass from Bauer Morrissey there and just kind of threw it at the net and everything worked out.”

He said the team has improved a lot from last season.

“We have a lot more skill this year. We can take games for a full 60 and we can really run down teams’ defence. That’s our plan against Wenatchee and I’m super excited to see what happens here.”

The Bucks took the first game of the series but were shut out on Saturday.

Game three is on Tuesday in Wenatchee.