Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsCranbrook issues winter adornment removal reminder
News

Cranbrook issues winter adornment removal reminder

By Josiah Spyker
(Supplied by Pexels)

The City of Cranbrook is reminding residents that winter adornments at the Westlawn Cemetary need to be removed.

The deadline is Mar. 15, but a grace period is given every year until after the Easter weekend.

A cross can be placed during the winter to help residents locate a plot in the snow.

With the snow melting, crews will soon begin mowing operations and want to make sure adornments are not damaged.

Fresh-cut flowers, wreaths and natural floral offerings are accepted year-round, but they will be removed by staff every seven days to ensure routine maintenance.

 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News