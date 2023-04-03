The City of Cranbrook is reminding residents that winter adornments at the Westlawn Cemetary need to be removed.

The deadline is Mar. 15, but a grace period is given every year until after the Easter weekend.

A cross can be placed during the winter to help residents locate a plot in the snow.

With the snow melting, crews will soon begin mowing operations and want to make sure adornments are not damaged.

Fresh-cut flowers, wreaths and natural floral offerings are accepted year-round, but they will be removed by staff every seven days to ensure routine maintenance.