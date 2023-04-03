Jaffray-born Katie Anderson has returned home after coming out on top in women’s snowboarding in the 2023 FIS Freeride World Tour.

Anderson had an impressive showing, earning her the title.

“In the first two events, I got first place, which was really exciting. In Kicking Horse, I had a couple falls and finished in last place, but thankfully I had already qualified for the finals,” said Anderson. “In Fieberbrunn in Austria, I finished first, which secured me the world title.”

Anderson describes the experience of getting to the bottom of the mountain.

- Advertisement -

“The first event didn’t totally feel real. It felt like I just went for a fun run and it worked out. I was pretty happy, I felt like I was just snowboarding with my friends,” said Anderson. “In the next two, it felt a little more real and it was exciting. I think I’ve always known I could do it and I’m glad I didn’t give up and I kept working towards my goal.”

Anderson said she picked the runs she took carefully.

“When I’m looking at the face of the mountain, I try to pick a smart line, that I know I won’t get too scared on,” said Anderson. “There can be a lot of exposure, a lot of rocks, and some of them are quite steep. When I’m riding, I just focus on what’s in front of me and try to find the best way through and pick a nice line.”

The final event was set to take place in Switzerland, but unfavourable conditions brought a heightened avalanche risk, so the races had to be called off.

Anderson came into the tournament with plenty of experience under her belt.

“I started skiing when I was two, and then I started snowboarding when I was on a school trip with Jaffray Elementary and I fell in love with it,” said Anderson. “My whole family are skiers, so we spend a lot of time in Fernie on the weekends.

She hopes her win will help people get more enthusiastic about the sport.

“”I’m excited to come home with the win and represent Jaffray and the East Kootenay,” said Anderson. “I’d love to use this win to perhaps grow some more competition for youth in the valley, and try to get freeriding happening here for kids.”

Anderson hopes to show off her skills again at next year’s FIS World Tour.