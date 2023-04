Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to keep an eye out for a van that is believed to be stolen.

Police officials said the van went missing sometime overnight and its disappearance was called in early Monday morning.

The 1993 GMC Safari was last seen on the corner of 1st Street South and 9th Avenue South.

At the time, it had B.C. license plate N-W-1-2-0-C.

Police ask you to contact the Cranbrook detachment at 250-489-3471 if you see the vehicle.