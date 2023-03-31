The Eddie mountain division had a strong showing as the KIJHL dolls out its individual awards.

The MVP of the league is Luke Chakrabarti of the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

He led the league with 78 points in 41 games.

The best defenseman award went to Cam Reid of the Kimberley Dynamiters.

- Advertisement -

He had a strong year on the Nitros’ blue line leading all defencemen in goals with 15. He also tallied 25 assists.

The Rookie of the Year went to Keenan Ingram of the Columbia Valley Rockies.

He led the league in goals with 43 and also put up 31 assists for 74 points in 41 games.