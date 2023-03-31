A dust advisory has been issued for Sparwood and Golden, as high concentrations of coarse particulate matter have been detected in the air in both regions.

“Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults,” said Environment Canada officials.

“Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.”

Officials said dust levels tend to be higher around busy roads and industrial operations.

You should keep an eye out for a number of symptoms, and say indoors as much you can while the advisory is in effect.

“Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider,” said Environment Canada.

Environment Canada officials expect it to last until rain or snow falls, dust suppression work is taken or there is a change in traffic patterns.

There is a chance rain or snow may fall on the region in the coming days. Environment Canada said there is a 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries from Friday afternoon until Saturday evening. It will then increase to a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Sunday and Monday.

The advisory will stay in effect until further notice.