The District of Invermere has hired a contractor to construct a new municipal sanitary sewer system on 13th Avenue.

District staff said the line will be installed by directional drilling from 13th Avenue down the embankment to connect with the wastewater treatment plant on Industrial Road 2.

Work will consist of removing 450 metres of paved road to replace the pipes.

At times, sections or lanes of 13th Avenue and Industrial Road 2 will be closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

The public will be notified before any service interruptions and closures.