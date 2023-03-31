Three projects on the East Side Water Service Area will kick off soon.

Regional District of East Kootenay officials said the Timber Ridge Watermain Replacement is just getting underway, with Elite Site Services doing the construction.

“Through the project we will be replacing piping and infrastructure in the right-of-way on Ridge Way including Timber Ridge Road,” said RDEK Engineering Services Manager Brian Funke. “With work set to begin soon, we want to remind property owners who have landscaping or improvements in the right-of-way to remove them.”

The RDEK completed a master plan for the East Side Service Area, which involved an assessment of the current conditions and a recommendation for immediate, mid and long-term priorities.

“The Master Plan identified that the system is in good condition, highlighted some potential deficiencies and has helped us better understand future infrastructure requirements to keep up with both the pace of growth and correlating demand,” said Funke.

Based on this plan, the RDEK said it has two key priorities for the immediate future, which are a reservoir fill mains project, and a communication and control system upgrade.

“By completing these projects, not only will the water system be ready for current and future growth, it will also allow our Operators to have more control over the operation of the system and an improved ability to respond to high-production demands during peak periods,” said Funke.

RDEK officials said the total $5.084 million cost for these projects comes from capital reserves, previously borrowed debt, and $1.529 million in Community Works funding.

“The communications and control system upgrades are expected to be complete in 2023, while the reservoir fill mains portion of the project will go to engineered design in 2023 and construction in 2024/2025,” said RDEK officials.

You can learn more about the projects through the link below.

More: East Side Water System Projects (RDEK)