Head coach and GM Ryan Donald and goalie Nathan Airey are finalists for BCHL season awards.

Airey is up for the top goaltender. He says his teammates were a big factor in his success this season.

“It went well. The guys obviously helped out a lot. We played a simple game and it made it easy for me and I give a lot of the credit to them,” he said.

“Confidence wise it helped all of us. We kind of settled in, in that time and really grew our game.”

Donald says team depth was a key to their success all season long.

“Games where you’re not getting the scoring you want but you’re getting goaltending or maybe you aren’t getting goaltending but you’re getting scoring and just finding ways through some of those games.”

He says the player’s experience also helped the team grow.

‘I think it’s just another year of maturity for the guys. That team we had last year was terrific in a lot of different ways, but had never really gone through the travel or gone through a 54-game schedule.”

The Bucks begin the first round of the Playoffs at home tonight as they tale on the Wenatchee Wild.