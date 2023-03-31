Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen Ford F350.

Police officials say the truck was stolen early Friday morning from the 400-block of 11th Avenue South.

RCMP say you should keep an eye out for a white 2019 Ford F350 diesel with a silver tidy tank and Sierra Construction decals on the lower front door panels as well as a red PU-101 decal.

The truck was last seen with B.C. license plate S-B-7-8-0-4.

Police ask you to contact the Cranbrook detachment at 250-489-3471 if you see the vehicle.