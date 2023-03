The top defenceman in the KIJHL is going to a Kimberley Dynamiter this week.

Kasey Miller was given the star for putting up two goals in two games against the Beaver Valley Nite Hawks.

This helped the team sweep the Nite Hawks and move on to the Teck Cup Finals.

Playoffs will be resuming on Friday as the Nitros get set to face the Princeton Posse.

The first two games will be in Princeton, before Game 3 at home on Tuesday.