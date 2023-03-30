Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka has brought back a bill aimed at laying the foundation of an independent funding model for wildlife management.

The BC Liberals said Wildlife Amendment Act (No.2), 2023 will ensure the long-term sustainability of the province’s animal population.

“Since I first introduced this bill in June 2022, and renewed my called for it to be debated in November 2022, it has continued to gain support from numerous wildlife and habitat coalitions, conservationists and hunting groups across British Columbia,” said Shypitka.

“Groups such as the Fish, Wildlife and Habitat Coalition, Hunters for BC and many others have indicated their support for the improvement that this new funding model can provide. I sincerely hope the NDP government listens to British Columbians and makes this a priority.”

The bill passed the first reading in the Legislature.

BC Liberal Party officials said the proposed model would be able to receive from all levels of government.

If the bill is adopted, all contributions from purchasing licences, hunting fees and other forms of land use would be used strictly for wildlife and habitat management.

“We are dedicated to protecting our local wildlife populations and restoring the diverse ecosystems for which we are known across the world. This proposed funding model will ensure decisions on regulations are science-based and in the best interest of local wildlife and all those who depend on our province’s natural environments,” added Shypitka.

“The current practices continue to put our wildlife in danger and being one of our most precious resources here in B.C., we must do everything in our power to manage their populations effectively.”

The party said Shypitka will continue working with groups to bring them the message and encourage this change.