Creston’s Jake Livingstone’s NCAA career has come to an end, but his hockey career hasn’t.

Livingstone inked a one-year, entry-level contract for the 2022-23 season with the Nashville Predators.

The former Thunder Cat was playing for Minnesota State University and had a great year on their blueline.

He played in 111 games for the Minnesota State Mavericks, tallying 21 goals and 59 assists.

During his time in the NCAA, he was a four-time CCHA Defenseman of the Week and was the league’s Defenseman of the Month in October as well as the league’s Defenseman of the Year in 2022.

His teammate Akito Hirose was also signed by an NHL team today, joining the Vancouver Canucks.