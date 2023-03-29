Listen Live

Kimberley Council approves allocation of BC Winter Games Legacy Grants

By Josiah Spyker
Kimberley City Hall sign (Ryley McCormack, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff).

Kimberley city council has decided how this year’s BC Winter Games Legacy Grants will be dolled out.

This year, the city had $7,175 to give out. However, applications totalled $16,877.

Mayor Don McCormick says it was a little tough having to spread out only $7,175, but he thinks council was able to divide it fairly.

The city gives out funds every year to non-profit sports groups.

Below is the funding list.

  • Kimberley Nordic Club – $2,612
  • Kootenay East Soccer Association – $1,150
  • Freewheelers Youth Mountain Bike Program – $1,028
  • Kootenay Soccer Academy – $735
  • Kimberley Alpine Team – $671
  • Kimberley Curling Club – $537
  • Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club – $443
