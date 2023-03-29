Kimberley city council has decided how this year’s BC Winter Games Legacy Grants will be dolled out.
This year, the city had $7,175 to give out. However, applications totalled $16,877.
Mayor Don McCormick says it was a little tough having to spread out only $7,175, but he thinks council was able to divide it fairly.
The city gives out funds every year to non-profit sports groups.
Below is the funding list.
- Kimberley Nordic Club – $2,612
- Kootenay East Soccer Association – $1,150
- Freewheelers Youth Mountain Bike Program – $1,028
- Kootenay Soccer Academy – $735
- Kimberley Alpine Team – $671
- Kimberley Curling Club – $537
- Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club – $443