Kimberley city council has decided how this year’s BC Winter Games Legacy Grants will be dolled out.

This year, the city had $7,175 to give out. However, applications totalled $16,877.

Mayor Don McCormick says it was a little tough having to spread out only $7,175, but he thinks council was able to divide it fairly.

The city gives out funds every year to non-profit sports groups.

Below is the funding list.