Kimberley’s mayor will give the 2023 State of the City Address late next month

Mayor Don McCormick will be in Centre 64 on Apr. 27 to speak about municipal finances, priorities and other topics, with an opportunity for audience questions.

The free session is open to the public and will have first-come-first-serve seating.

The Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce will facilitate the event.

“The Mayor will share his thoughts on Council strategic priorities for this term, the City’s financial position, emerging policy directions, major projects under consideration as well as the progress of capital projects such as the Waste Water Treatment Facility,” said Chamber of Commerce officials. “There will be lots of time for Q&A to discuss whatever is on your mind!”

You can submit questions and comments to [email protected] ahead of the event.

The address will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 27.