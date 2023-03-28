The Cranbrook Bucks are excited to get the playoffs underway as they get ready for the Wenatchee Wild.

Bucks goaltender Nathan Airey says the team is ready for the challenge of the first round.

“We’re confident. This year we got the skill to back it up and if we put the work in every single game we’re really confident in how far we can go.”

Centre Noah Quinn says the returning players are looking to improve from last year’s playoffs.

“I’m super excited just like all the other guys. I think with last year and the returning guys we had some unfinished business. This year we have some experience with playoffs.”

The Wild have been a tough opponent all season for the Bucks, winning five of seven matchups.

Forward Kellan Hjartarson says practice will be key in getting ready for Wenatchee.

“We’re trying to be really good in practice this week. I think when we’ve played them this year we haven’t given them our best effort. I think it’s important to have a good stretch of practice before our game on Friday night.”

Airey says if the team plays like they have this season and keeps the previous losses out of mind they will do okay.

“They’re physical and they play a hard game. If we can use our speed, skill and our reads I think we’ll match up really well. Mentally we just got to put it behind us. That’s key, have a strong mental game.”

The Bucks will be at home for the first two games, as Game 1 gets underway on Friday evening.