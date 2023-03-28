A project manager for the Columbia Valley Housing Society has been chosen, with the role of addressing housing needs throughout the Columbia Valley.

Bill Kirkpatrick was hired and explains what the society is tasked with.

“The Columbia Valley Housing Society was formed to address the need for affordable workforce housing in various communities of the Columbia Valley,” he said.

“We’re working hard alongside our excellent board to develop, manage and promote affordable housing projects here.”

He said a recent survey has really shown the issues facing the area.

“Late 2022 there was an excellent workforce labour survey conducted by the Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce. It really painted a picture of the need for affordable housing,” he said.

“There are many businesses that can’t find or retain enough employees and the principal reason for that is they just can’t find an affordable place to live.”

Residents can follow updates on this website to keep up to date on the society’s work.