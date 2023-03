Columbia Valley RCMP is looking into a string of thefts from vehicles that took place over the weekend.

RCMP officials said over 10 reports came in over the course of a few days.

In some cases, the vehicles were damaged to gain access, while others were left unlocked.

“The RCMP is reminding people to lock their vehicle and remove any valuables from plain view,” said police.

Columbia Valley RCMP is still investigating the thefts.