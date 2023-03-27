Another regular season has come and gone for the Cranbrook Bucks as they finished second in the Interior Division.

The Bucks were also third in the league standing with 76 points, only behind the Nanaimo Clippers (77) and the Penticton Vees (101).

Centre Noah Quinn led the team in points with 21 goals and 28 assists for 49 points.

Both Jack Silich and Donovan Frias led the team in goals with 24.

Head coach and GM Ryan Donald was pleased with how the team came together over the course of the season.

“It’s been a good year with our group. It’s had its highs and its lows, certain phases where we were learning about one another as teammates and what types of roles we needed guys playing and buying into to have team success,” he said.

“As we’ve gone over the course of the season, I feel we certainly made some strides and continued to grow and develop as a group of individuals.”

Team awards were also handed out over the weekend.

Jaden Fodchuk – Community Player of the Year

Donovan Frias – Rookie of the Year

Cam Kungle – Defensive Player of the Year

Jarrod Smith – Coach’s Choice Award

Jack Silich – Scholastic Award

Rhys Bentham and Nathan Airey – MVP

Noah Quinn – Leading Scorer

The Bucks are set to face the Wenatchee Wild in the first round. Game 1 is on Friday.