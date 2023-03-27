Kimberley’s Peak to Platzl ski hill shuttle will come to an end for the season next month.

BC Transit said the last day to take advantage of the free service will be Sunday, April 9.

Route 23 is typically made available during the winter months to take skiers from Kimberley’s downtown core to the Alpine Resort without any bus fares.

“Thanks for another great season and we’ll see you again in December!” said BC Transit.

You can find more details on trip planning, fares and schedules through the link below.

