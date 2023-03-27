Listen Live

Columbia Valley RCMP arrests two in attempted B&E

By Josiah Spyker
(MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Two suspects are in custody following an attempted break-and-enter in the Columbia Valley.

Police said they got a report of a possible break-and-enter about to happen.

Officers went to the location and found a man and a woman.

Police said footprints by the door to the residence were matching the two people.

They were arrested and a search warrant of the suspects’ vehicle found stolen property and drugs.

The two suspects are in jail while waiting for a bail hearing.

The woman also had outstanding warrants.

