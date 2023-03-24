The Cranbrook Bucks are playoff bound and set to finish comfortably in second place in the Interior Division.

However, they don’t know their first-round matchup yet as the Interior Division is incredibly close.

Five teams are fighting for the third spot in the Interior this weekend.

The Bucks will face the seventh pace team which could be any of the Wenatchee Wild, Vernon Vipers, Prince George Spruce Kings, West Kelowna Warriors, or Salman Arm Silverbacks.

Head coach and GM Ryan Donald says it’s a testament to the competition in the BCHL.

To me, it’s one of the toughest conferences to play in junior hockey,” he said.

“There are no nights that are easy ones. Regardless of who we end up seeing in the first round, they’re teams that have played us hard. We’ve had success against some of them, they’ve had better success against us.”

He adds that it doesn’t matter who they end up facing.

“Once you get down to it in the playoffs you have to be able to beat anybody on any given night.”

The Bucks have their last two games of the regular season at home tonight and tomorrow against the Spruce Kings.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. for both games.