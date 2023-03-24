Handshake Holdings is hosting a pair of open house events about a new land use amendment application for the Galloway Lands.

The event will go ahead at the Fernie Seniors Center from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mar. 30 and again on Apr 1.

The company said it has brought the applications to the Regional District of East Kootenay and will use the open house events to let the public see what it has planned.

The company’s previous proposal to develop a 457-acre plot of land just outside of Fernie was withdrawn after the RDEK board of directors voted nine to six in favour of holding the public hearing in May of 2022.

Details on the revised proposal have yet to be revealed, but the company said its goal is to have a proposal that blends the social, economic and environmental interests of the community.

The December announcement said: “The new submission addresses the concerns raised at the previous RDEK Planning Committee meeting, and in consultation with stakeholders, we make amendments to the plan including:

Confirming commitment to connect to community services, including sewer, water, and fire flow

Confirming an option for alternate access to the property

Confirming an option for ownership management of the park zoned lands

Requesting revision to proposed zoning designations to accommodate a higher density

Confirming our commitment to implement all recommendations identified in the B. A. Blackwell & Associates Ltd. report regarding fire safety.“

